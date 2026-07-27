Hampton Roads District Weekly Traffic Alert: July 26-Aug. 1, 2026

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511 Virginia (511.vdot.virginia.gov), download the VDOT 511 smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges and tunnels

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions July 27-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Elizabeth River Crossings (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

Go to DriveERC.com for scheduled closures on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (Route 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

View lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project (hrbtexpansion.vdot.virginia.gov/traffic-alerts/)

Interstates

I-64, Hampton:

Full on-ramp closures to I-64 west: From Armistead Avenue July 28-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. From Hampton Roads Center Parkway July 27-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64, Newport News:

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to J. Clyde Morris Boulevard north (exit 258B) July 26-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Chesapeake:

Full ramp closures from I-64 west to I-464 north (exit 291A) July 26-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-64 east to I-464 north (exit 291A): July 26 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 27-Aug. 1 from as early as 11 p.m. to as late as 6 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Battlefield Boulevard south to I-64 east July 28-Aug. 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Gap Widening Segment C, James City County:

Single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from the New Kent County-James City County line to Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) July 27-31 from as early as 7 p.m. to as late as 6 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL):

The Hampton Roads Express Lanes project website contains additional information on the express lanes project-related closures and traffic impacts. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/news--traffic-alerts/)

An interactive map displaying long-term traffic impacts across the various Hampton Roads Express Lanes construction projects can be found at the project website. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/long-term-traffic-impacts/)

I-64, Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Continuously from 8 p.m. July 24 until 3 a.m. July 27 July 26-31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 27-31 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Continuously from 8 p.m. July 31 until 3 a.m. Aug. 3



I-64, Chesapeake Express Lanes:

Full Express Lane closures westbound: Between the High Rise Bridge and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) July 26-Aug. 1 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m. Between the I-664/I-264 Bowers Hill interchange (exit 299) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) July 29-Aug. 1 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 9 a.m.

Full Express Lane closures eastbound between Indian River Road (exit 286) and the High Rise Bridge July 28-Aug. 1 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 9 a.m.

I-64, HREL Hampton 4C Project:

Full ramp closures on I-64 July 26-31 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Non-conflicting ramp closures may be in place concurrently): Off-ramp from I-64 west to Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B) Off-ramp from I-64 east to Rip Rap Road, Armistead Avenue/Langley AFB (exit 265C) On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 west Off-ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 east

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Mallory Street (exit 268) to LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) July 26-31 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 in both directions between Mallory Street (exit 268) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) July 27-Aug. 1 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Full overnight westbound closures of I-64 as early as July 29-31, from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m., between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and North Armistead Avenue (exit 265).

Traffic shifts on I-64 in both directions from the inside lanes to the outside lanes between the King Street bridge and North Armistead Avenue (exit 265), with details in the full traffic alert.

Long-term, single-lane closure on off–ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

Long-term, continuous single-lane closure on I-64 in both directions, reducing travel lanes from three to two lanes between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A).

Long-term traffic shift of I-64 in both directions at the Hampton River bridges with all traffic moved to the reopened westbound bridge, with details in the full traffic alert.

Long-term traffic shift with a new stop sign on I-64 west off-ramp at Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B) and lane reduction on North Armistead Avenue at Thomas Street.

I-64, HREL Norfolk 1A Project:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. July 24 to 5 a.m. July 27. (No eastbound work on July 26 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Full ramp closures from I-564 east to I-64 west July 26-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages along I-64 west between Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 279) and Granby Street (exit 277) July 26-Aug.1 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-564 from I-64 to Terminal Boulevard: Eastbound July 26–31 from as early as 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound July 26–31 from as early as 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east on the Willoughby Bay bridge from 15th View Street (exit 272) to 4th View Street (exit 273) July 26-31 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Granby Street (exit 276A) July 26–31 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Granby Street/I-564 west (exit 276A) July 26-31 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Little Creek Road (exit 276C) July 26-Aug. 1 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Little Creek Road to I-64 east July 26–31 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) July 26–Aug. 1 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) July 26–31 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 east July 26-31 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 west July 26-31 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) July 27–30 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramps from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) July 27-31 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 east to Granby Street/I-564 west (exit 276A) July 27-31 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. July 31 to 5 a.m. Aug. 3. (No eastbound work on Aug. 2 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Long-term traffic split on I-64 east at Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B). Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

Long-term traffic shift on I-564 east off-ramp to Little Creek Road (exit 4) and lane reduction on westbound East Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from northbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 west with detour to next left-turn lane onto on-ramp to I-64 west.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from southbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 east with new left turn at Thole Street to access I-64 east.

Long-term traffic pattern on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road in Norfolk with one mainline lane closed and new left exit and temporary lane open alongside the Norfolk Reversible Roadway. Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

I-64, HREL Newport News/Hampton 4A/4B Project:

I-464, Chesapeake:

Full ramp closures from I-464 south to I-64 west (exit 1A) July 26-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-464 north to I-64 east (exit 1) July 26-27 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Route 17 (Dominion Boulevard) north to I-464 north (exit 17B): July 27-Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continuously from 5 a.m. Aug. 1 to 5 a.m. Aug. 2



I-264, Portsmouth:

I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full on-ramp closures from Independence Boulevard south to I-264 west July 26-29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closure from Independence Boulevard north to I-264 west July 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Chesapeake:

Full off-ramp closures from I-664 north July 26-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Portsmouth Boulevard east (exit 11B) Portsmouth Boulevard west (exit 11A)

Full off-ramp closures from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard east (exit 11B) July 27-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Full off-ramp closures of the Intermodal Connector west ramp to Seabee Road July 2 7-31 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other notable closures:

Route 17, York County: