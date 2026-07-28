INSTANDA PARTNERS WITH DIESTA, BOOSTING ITS NO-CODE PAS WITH ADVANCED PAYMENTS INFRASTRUCTURE FOR INSURERS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTANDA , an AI-augmented no-code global policy administration system, today announces a strategic partnership with Diesta, a leading payments infrastructure provider designed exclusively for the insurance market.The partnership combines INSTANDA's intelligent, configurable policy administration capabilities with Diesta's purpose-built payments infrastructure. The partnership enables insurance organizations launching and scaling products on INSTANDA to move from product launch to premium collection, across reconciliation and reporting with greater speed, transparency and control.“Policy administration is critical for insurance organizations as they launch products faster, operate more efficiently and scale, but it does not sit in isolation,” said Derek Hill, Co-Founder and Group Chief Revenue Officer at INSTANDA. “The movement, reconciliation and reporting of premiums is equally important. For carriers, MGAs and brokers, this partnership provides a practical path to accelerate product launches while strengthening the financial operations needed to support them at scale.”Diesta’s payment platform enables insurance businesses to connect banks, policy systems, and third-party data sources into one operating layer for receivables, accounting, and payables. Its capabilities help insurance businesses boost finance team efficiency, while reducing unallocated cash, shortening payment cycles and improving control across premium reconciliation and settlement. The partnership is now live across multiple insurance businesses around the world, with millions in policy value flowing through an API-integrated process.“Having Diesta’s advanced payments and finance operations capabilities embedded into INSTANDA’s platform is a major step towards our mission of enabling real-time payments across the insurance industry,” said Julian Schoemig, Co-Founder and CEO of Diesta. “Together, we are helping insurers, brokers and MGAs reduce operational risk, shorten payment cycles and build the future of insurance operations.”The deal reflects INSTANDA’s continued focus on building an ecosystem of specialist partners that help insurers modernize without adding complexity. INSTANDA and Diesta will work together across joint sales, implementation and client success initiatives. Supporting insurance organizations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, INSTANDA helps clients build, launch and scale products that reach customers in more than 150 countries.

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