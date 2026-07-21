Amwins Program Underwriters Enhances Logistics Capabilities

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins Program Underwriters (APU), part of the Amwins Underwriting division, today announced enhancements to its Logistics Operations Program, strengthening a solution built to help retail agents address the rising complexity of modern supply chain and cargo exposures.As global logistics keeps accelerating, so does the pressure on intermediaries, warehouse operators, freight forwarders and other service providers to manage a wider range of responsibilities and risks. APU’s refined program brings together those core exposures in one place, anchored by its proprietary FreightLock™ coverage form, designed to streamline placement. The form integrates key liability protections including freight forwarders’, motor carriers’, warehouse, transportation broker, and errors & omissions liability into a single, clear solution. Monoline options remain available for agents who need added flexibility.“Logistics is moving faster and growing more complex than ever, and retail agents need partners who can keep pace,” said Jon Beckham, president of Amwins Program Underwriters. “Our enhanced program brings together deep industry expertise, strong carrier relationships and a commitment to clarity in an often-complicated space. We built this solution to give agents confidence and help them deliver meaningful protection for clients operating in high-pressure, global environments.”APU supports the program with dedicated logistics underwriters, fast turnaround times and access to global claims resources with specialized industry experience. The program is designed for domestic and international freight forwarders, transportation brokers, non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs), indirect air carriers (IACs), 3PL/4PL providers, warehouse operators and customs house brokers. Coverage is written through Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s on a non-admitted basis.“Our team spends every day immersed in the realities of the logistics world made up of risks, pressure points, and details that matter,” added Heather Frain, senior vice president & head of Inland Marine for APU. “These enhancements reflect that hands-on understanding by simplifying coverage, minimizing gray areas and giving agents a straightforward, dependable solution they can trust.”Learn more: Amwins Logistics Operations Insurance Program ###About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 150 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $49 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com About Amwins Program UnderwritersAmwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 40 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers more than 40 programs, generating premiums in excess of $700 million. Learn more at www.amwins.com/apu

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