Amwins Program Underwriters Launches Self-Storage Facilities Insurance Program

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins Program Underwriters (APU) today announced the launch of its Self-Storage Facilities insurance program, a new offering designed to provide comprehensive, industry-specific protection for self-storage business owners and operators.With more than 2.1 billion square feet of self-storage space in the U.S. as of 2026 and roughly one in three Americans currently renting a storage unit, demand for the asset class continues to climb. This growth brings a corresponding rise in exposure, including property damage and vandalism; theft, sale and disposal liability; and construction-related risk.“This new program helps retail agents and brokers deliver the specialized protection self-storage clients need,” said Dan Curran, executive vice president at Amwins Program Underwriters. “As exposures for self-storage facilities and operators become more complex, we’re offering a straightforward way to address those risks — supported by the market access and underwriting expertise Amwins is known for.”Program Coverages• Property• General liability• Excess liability• Crime• Equipment breakdown• Non-owned & hired auto• Inland marineProgram Highlights• Customers' goods legal liability up to $1,000,000• Sale and disposal legal liability up to $1,000,000• Mobile equipment coverage• Property enhancement endorsement• Resident manager liability (available upon request)The program is backed by an A.M. Best "A" (Excellent) rated carrier and is available on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Admitted coverage is currently available in CT, DE, FL, GA, KY, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, SC, TN, VT, VA and WV, with non-admitted availability in FL, GA and NY.Retail agents and brokers can submit business with a completed industry-standard application, a completed supplemental application, a tenant lease agreement and five years of currently valued loss runs.For more information, visit https://www.amwins.com/products/self-storage-facilities on amwins.com ###About Amwins Program UnderwritersAmwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers more than 40 programs, generating premiums in excess of $700 million annually.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $49 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

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