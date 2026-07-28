Impact Soccer and RFID Global Team Up to Provide Data-driven Performance Analytics

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Soccer and RFID Global announce their partnership to deliver sports-coaching insights with greater precision and visibility. The industry leaders in AI-powered video analytics and Radio Frequency Identification-data analytics are joining forces to offer a platform which will layer cutting-edge technologies to capture real-time player movements.Impact Soccer, the AI video-analytics company providing professional-grade match intelligence for soccer programs worldwide, is a camera-agnostic platform; as such, it processes video of varying quality from various perspectives––not just the standard 15 degrees to nadir. Enter RFID Global, a leading provider of RFID solutions, to ensure accurate player tracking, regardless of film quality, enhancing the data-driven performance insights Impact delivers for players, coaches, and scouts.Paired with Impact’s AI, computer vision, and machine learning models, RFID Global’s Visi-Trac™ real-time location system will automatically identify, track, and monitor the precise location of players in real-time. The collaboration will further enhance a data set already unmatched in the industry, deepening the competitive advantage Impact Soccer’s customers presently enjoy over their rivals.The solution relies on a combination of hardware and software to pinpoint and follow player movements. This includes small wireless tags worn by players, Real-Time Location Sensors (RTLS) to receive tag signals, and software that calculates the exact coordinates of each player and updates their live location on a digital map of the playing field."RFID Global has extensive experience designing and deploying RTLS solutions for people and asset tracking. With the heightened interest in soccer driven by this year’s World Cup, we look forward to applying our expertise to the soccer stadium.” –– Terry Alderson, Co-Founder, RFID Global“We’re excited to work with an innovative technology leader pushing the boundaries of RFID analytics and incorporating their data into our platform.” –– Josh Konowe, Founder & CEO, Impact SoccerThe two organizations will combine video and RTLS analytics into insightful AI-coaching recommendations to support player development and team performance. Product integrations and rollout timelines will be announced in the coming months.“By helping coaches and players turn complex performance data into actionable insights, AI is changing what’s possible in athlete development. Impact Soccer is a strong example of a startup building on AWS to combine video analytics, machine learning, and real-time data into tools that can scale across clubs, academies, and youth programs worldwide. We’re excited to support Impact Soccer as it continues to expand access to more precise, data-driven soccer intelligence.” –– Deap Ubhi, Global Director of Technology for Startups at AWSAbout Impact SoccerImpact Soccer’s proprietary computer-vision and machine-learning platform is completely automated, processing a full battery of statistics within hours of a match. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Impact IQ is the first comprehensive, off-the-ball data metric for soccer, globally. Impact’s real-time analytics will also go live this summer. The platform currently serves thousands of active customers across professional clubs, collegiate programs, academies, and youth organizations worldwide.About RFID GlobalRFID Global’s Visi-Trac™ asset-tracking platform utilizes a variety of wireless technologies, including Bluetooth (BLE), RFID, RTLS, and Ultra-wideband (UWB) to capture real-time movements and generate data on player performance. These insights will be incorporated into Impact Soccer’s platform, enabling coaches and teams to achieve greater visibility of their players’ actions on the field, improving AI-coaching recommendations and performance.Media Contacts:RFID Globalsupport@rfidgs.com

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