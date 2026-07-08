Impact Soccer and Coerver® Coaching Europe Announce Partnership

The world’s largest football coaching company and an industry leading AI-powered video analytics platform join forces

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Soccer , the AI-powered video analytics company democratizing professional-grade match intelligence for soccer programs worldwide, today announced a partnership with Coerver® Coaching Europe , the world’s number-one youth soccer skills teaching method. The partnership brings together Coerver’s four-decade legacy of player and coach development—spanning more than one million participants in over 50 countries—with Impact Soccer’s automated match-analysis platform, creating a first-of-its-kind alliance between the gold standard in technical coaching and the new frontier of AI-driven performance analytics.The two organizations will work together to explore how AI-driven video analytics can enhance the Coervermethodology by providing measurable insights and tools to support player development. Specific product integrations and rollout timelines will be announced in the coming months.Two Leaders, One VisionFor more than 40 years, CoerverCoaching has been the world's number-one soccer skills teaching method—a leading name in independent football education, delivering skill-based player, coach, and club development tools on a truly global scale. Built on the proprietary Pyramid of Player Development©, the Coerver Method has been adopted by professional clubs, federations, and grassroots organizations worldwide.“We’re honored to work with an industry leader like CoerverCoaching. Their commitment to developing skilled, confident, and creative players is precisely what’s driven us to implement Impact IQ. We’re also excited to expand our reach in Europe." —Josh Konowe, Founder & CEO, Impact Soccer.“Impact Soccer's platform is remarkably simple and incredibly powerful. It gives players and coaches at every level the data insights they need to become more effective. When it comes to analytics, Impact is setting the sport’s new gold standard.” — Alf Galustian Co-Founder, CoerverCoaching.Impact Soccer addresses the other side of the equation: what happens after the coaching session ends and the match begins. Impact Soccer's proprietary computer-vision and machine-learning platform is completely automated and camera-agnostic, processing a full battery of statistics within hours of a match. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Impact IQ is the first comprehensive off-the-ball data metric for soccer globally. Impact’s real-time analytics will also go live this summer. The platform currently serves thousands of active customers across professional clubs, collegiate programs, academies, and youth organizations worldwide."AI is transforming how athletes and coaches at every level access the kind of performance insights that were once reserved for elite professional clubs. Impact Soccer is a great example of a startup leveraging AWS to democratize advanced match analytics—making them accessible, automated, and actionable for soccer programs worldwide. As Impact Soccer partners with CoerverCoaching Europe to bring data-driven player development tools to coaches and players in more than 50 countries, AWS will continue providing the cloud infrastructure and AI services that help startups like Impact Soccer scale globally and deliver real results on the pitch." — Deap Ubhi, Director and Global Head of Technology for Startups at AWS.MEDIA CONTACTCoerver CoachingSupport@coervercoaching.com

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