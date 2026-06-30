Impact Soccer and StreamEAI Announce Global Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Analytics to Live Sports Streaming

The integration will embed real-time match intelligence and automated match analysis directly into StreamEAI's global streaming platform.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Soccer ( ImpactSoccer.ai ), the AI-driven video analysis platform transforming match intelligence, and StreamEAI ( StreamEAI.com ), a leading turnkey streaming platform built for sports, entertainment, education, and enterprise, today announced a commercial partnership that will integrate Impact Soccer's automated analytics engine with StreamEAI's live and on-demand streaming infrastructure.The partnership unites two complementary technologies to deliver a seamless experience for soccer teams, coaches, broadcasters, sports organizations, and fans. Under the agreement, Impact Soccer's AI-generated match statistics and real-time analytic overlays will be available within StreamEAI-powered services, enriching live and post-match content for clubs, leagues, and federation clients.StreamEAI is a cloud-based streaming platform built for organizations that want to deliver and monetize live and on-demand video quickly and cost-effectively. Specializing in serving sports properties, StreamEAI enables organizations to launch fully branded channels, monetize content through subscriptions, pay-per-view, or sponsorship integrations, and track viewership and engagement through built-in analytics––all accessible on any device, anywhere.Soccer is the world's most popular sport, yet 95% of match footage goes unanalyzed. Impact Soccer's proprietary computer-vision and machine-learning platform is completely automated and camera-agnostic, processing full-match video and delivering up to 21 team statistics, 9 individual player statistics, AI-coaching insights, and social-ready highlight clips—all within hours of a match. The platform currently serves thousands of active customers across professional clubs, collegiate programs, academies, and youth organizations worldwide.“Soccer has always been a passion for our team, which makes this partnership with Impact Soccer particularly exciting. By combining StreamEAI's global streaming platform with Impact Soccer's innovative AI analytics, we're creating a more engaging experience for fans while delivering valuable insights to coaches, clubs, leagues, and federations around the world.” ––Alex Dobbie, GM, StreamEAI“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a global streaming platform like StreamEAI. A cloud-based solution that is both fast and cost-effective aligns with our company’s mission and ethos. We’re also happy to expand our brand’s reach into Canada and beyond.” ––Josh Konowe, CEO, Impact SoccerMedia ContactsStreamEAIAlex Dobbiealex@streameai.comFor more information: StreamEAI.com

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