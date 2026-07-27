***The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is announcing a Stray Livestock Auction***.

The animal to be auctioned off is a: Sorrel Mare (A317971) with a right hind full pasturn and left hind sock. Face markings are star-strip-snip. Freeze Brand 2086969. Located in the 300 block of Mock Mill Road, Statesville.

The auction will be held at the Iredell County Animal Services Building located at 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 2:00 PM.