Board of Commissioners Meeting Recap – July 21, 2026

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 21, to address major judicial and fairground facility contracts, future fire service funding models, school bus safety enforcement, and local procurement policy updates. Commissioner Gene Houpe was absent from the meeting while recovering from surgery.

Administrative Matters & Consent Agenda

The commissioners reviewed administrative items during the pre-agenda meeting and officially approved them on the consent agenda during the main session:

Hall of Justice Expansion & Renovation Contract: Approved Budget Amendment No. 1 and awarded the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) contract to Edifice Construction for $334,970 in preconstruction services, with an overall project target budget of $65 million. The board noted funds were reallocated from a previously saved health department project and additional fund balance to relieve jail overcrowding.

Approved Budget Amendment No. 1 and awarded the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) contract to Edifice Construction for $334,970 in preconstruction services, with an overall project target budget of $65 million. The board noted funds were reallocated from a previously saved health department project and additional fund balance to relieve jail overcrowding. Fairgrounds Phase 2 (Farmers Market): Voted to approve a contract for $7,577,968 to FL Bloom for Phase 2 construction, which includes a 10,000-sq-ft Farmers Market facility, 29 stalls, kitchen, offices, restrooms, and emergency shelter capabilities. Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2026 after the conclusion of the 2026 Iredell County Agricultural Fair and will be completed in time for the 2027 fair. Funds for this project were State grant dollars.

Voted to approve a contract for $7,577,968 to FL Bloom for Phase 2 construction, which includes a 10,000-sq-ft Farmers Market facility, 29 stalls, kitchen, offices, restrooms, and emergency shelter capabilities. Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2026 after the conclusion of the 2026 Iredell County Agricultural Fair and will be completed in time for the 2027 fair. Funds for this project were State grant dollars. Fire Fee Schedule Clarification: Clarified fire services plan review language to reflect a $75 minimum up to 12,000 sq. ft., and 2 cents per square foot for commercial projects greater than 12,000 sq. ft.

Clarified fire services plan review language to reflect a $75 minimum up to 12,000 sq. ft., and 2 cents per square foot for commercial projects greater than 12,000 sq. ft. Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit Grant: Authorized the Iredell County Library to apply for a $5,000 N.C. Humanities Grant to host a Smithsonian "Museum on Main Street" exhibit on Native Americans in FY28.

Authorized the Iredell County Library to apply for a $5,000 N.C. Humanities Grant to host a Smithsonian "Museum on Main Street" exhibit on Native Americans in FY28. Rescinding Minority Participation Resolution: Approved rescinding the county’s 1991 Minority Participation Resolution following the passage of N.C. Session Law 2026-41 (which dissolved the state HUB office) to ensure local procurement policy remains legally compliant while maintaining federal/Mini-Brooks Act notification standards.

Approved rescinding the county’s 1991 Minority Participation Resolution following the passage of N.C. Session Law 2026-41 (which dissolved the state HUB office) to ensure local procurement policy remains legally compliant while maintaining federal/Mini-Brooks Act notification standards. Solid Waste Welding Services: Approved a multi-year contract with Freedom Fabrication for solid waste, landfill, and convenience site welding services.

Approved a multi-year contract with Freedom Fabrication for solid waste, landfill, and convenience site welding services. Property Lease Renewal: Approved the renewal of a lease agreement with Cornerstone Victory Church for 4.84 acres on Glover Street.

Approved the renewal of a lease agreement with Cornerstone Victory Church for 4.84 acres on Glover Street. Human Resources Software Bundling: Approved a 3-year agreement with NEOGOV to bundle performance evaluations, onboarding, and policy management platforms.

Approved a 3-year agreement with NEOGOV to bundle performance evaluations, onboarding, and policy management platforms. Iredell Rescue Ambulance Funding: Approved reallocating $70,000 originally set aside for apparatus upfits (plus $10,000 from Iredell Rescue) to cover an $80,000 change-order cost increase on a newly built Type 3 ambulance.

Approved reallocating $70,000 originally set aside for apparatus upfits (plus $10,000 from Iredell Rescue) to cover an $80,000 change-order cost increase on a newly built Type 3 ambulance. CRTPO MOU Update: Approved a technical name update in the CRTPO Memorandum of Understanding changing the Metropolitan Transit Commission to the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority (MPTA).

Approved a technical name update in the CRTPO Memorandum of Understanding changing the Metropolitan Transit Commission to the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority (MPTA). NCACC Conference Delegate: Designated Commissioner Houpe as primary voting delegate (and Commissioner Scottie Brown as alternate) for the August NCACC annual conference in Durham County.

Designated Commissioner Houpe as primary voting delegate (and Commissioner Scottie Brown as alternate) for the August NCACC annual conference in Durham County. Minutes & Tax Releases: Approved meeting minutes from May 2, 2023, and June 16, 2026, alongside June 2026 tax releases and refunds.

Key Discussion Items

FY27 Fire Service Funding Options

County administration presented six funding options for unincorporated fire departments. Due to municipal annexations, new tax revenue in the fire district grew by less than 1% ($185,000) despite over $8 million in department requests.

Options discussed ranged from maintaining current formulas, implementing consultant-recommended weighted formulas (factoring square miles, dispatched calls, valuation, and square footage), to funding partial staffing requests while tapping building reserves.

Commissioners emphasized that using one-time reserve funds for ongoing operational/staffing expenses is unsustainable.

Board members urged departments to consider voluntary mergers — particularly in the southern portion of the county — and advocated for tighter contract language ensuring unspent staffing funds are returned to the county.

Action: No vote was required immediately; the board will continue reviewing options ahead of the second August meeting.

Automated School Bus Stop-Arm Safety Cameras

County Attorney Lisa Valdez updated the board on State Highway Patrol and School of Government guidance regarding civil enforcement for school bus stop-arm violations.

High violation rates were highlighted in the Mooresville Graded School District (estimated at up to 50 per week).

Action: The board directed staff to proceed with drafting an ordinance and preparing next steps specifically for the Mooresville Graded School District area, which will require a future public hearing and vendor agreement.

During closing updates, commissioners reflected on local growth, property revaluations, economic demands, and the challenges of balancing county budgets amid inflation and impending federal/state unfunded mandates. They emphasized long-term 3-to-5-year financial planning, addressing overcrowding in the justice system, and ensuring infrastructure projects like Jennings Park and the County Fairgrounds serve residents efficiently for years to come.