Board of Elections Reminds Voters to Verify Registration Information Following Third-Party Mailings

The Iredell County Board of Elections is reminding residents that recent voter registration mailings received by some households were not sent by the Iredell County Board of Elections or the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has received reports from county boards of elections across the state regarding third-party voter registration mailings that have caused confusion among voters. According to the State Board, some mailings have included outdated voter registration forms, been sent to deceased individuals, contained incorrect county board mailing addresses, or raised concerns about QR codes included in the materials.

In Iredell County, the Board of Elections has also received calls from residents who received these mailings for deceased family members or who were unsure whether they needed to register again.

"If you are already registered to vote at your current address, you do not need to complete another voter registration application," said Iredell County Elections Director Susie Jordan. "We encourage anyone with questions about their registration to contact our office directly so we can provide accurate information."

The Iredell County Board of Elections reminds voters:

If you are already registered at your current address, no action is required, and you may discard the mailing.

If you are unsure of your voter registration status, contact the Iredell County Board of Elections or use the North Carolina State Board of Elections' Voter Search tool to verify your registration.

If you receive a mailing addressed to a deceased family member or have concerns about a third-party voter registration mailing, you may contact the organization that sent the mailing or the Iredell County Board of Elections with questions.

The Iredell County Board of Elections remains committed to providing accurate election information and assisting all eligible voters with registration and election-related questions.

For assistance, contact the Iredell County Board of Elections at 704-878-3140. For additional information about voter registration and election services, visit the Iredell County Board of Elections or the North Carolina State Board of Elections.