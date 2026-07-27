Check SNAP Work Requirements

A new federal law has changed eligibility requirements for SNAP and Standard Utility Allowance (SUA) benefits. You may see changes to benefits at the time of your redetermination.

Some SNAP recipients may be required to work or volunteer 80 hours per month in order to maintain eligibility.

Able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) aged 18 to 64 may need to work or volunteer 80 hours per month. Some exceptions apply.

Parents whose youngest child is 14 years old or older may also need to work or volunteer 80 hours per month. Some exceptions apply.

See more details in the following flyers available in English and Spanish .

Check if the SNAP Work Rules apply to you

Answer a few short questions through the Work Rules SNAP Screener to help you see if the new SNAP work rules apply to you or not, or if you’re already meeting or close to meeting the requirements. Please answer the questions as best as you can. In rare cases, the screener tool may generate an incorrect response, but answering correctly can reduce this.