August 2026 Workshops

Ready to take the next step in your career? Workforce Colorado is offering a variety of free virtual workshops this August to help job seekers build new skills, strengthen their resumes, improve interview techniques, and navigate today's job market with confidence. Whether you're looking for a new job, changing careers, or expanding your professional skills, these workshops provide practical tools and expert guidance to help you achieve your goals.

Google Docs (August 4, 9 a.m.): Explore how to create, edit, and collaborate on documents in Google Docs—a free, powerful alternative to Microsoft Word accessible from any device.

Hired by Robot: How Basic AI Can Boost Your Job Search (August 6, 9 a.m.): Discover how to use AI to your advantage in the job search, from writing better prompts to future-proofing your career in an evolving digital landscape.

Resume Concepts: Tips to Get the Interview (August 11, 9 a.m.; August 25, 9 a.m.): Learn how to craft a targeted resume that highlights your accomplishments and sets you apart to secure more interviews.

Disclosure of Health or Disability Concerns (August 13, 1 p.m.): Learn what (and what not) to disclose, how to share your story positively, and how to request accommodations with confidence and respect.

Career Exploration for Job Seekers & Career Changers (August 14, 9 a.m.): Explore tools to identify your strengths and new opportunities, empowering you to confidently pursue the career path that's right for you.

Job Search Tips (August 18, 9 a.m.): Discover job search strategies and a positive mindset to uncover hidden opportunities and stand out in a competitive job market.

Introduction to Microsoft Excel (August 19, 9 a.m.): Gain a basic working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and learn foundational skills to organize, calculate, and analyze data.

Microsoft Outlook 365 (August 20, 9 a.m.): Learn to use Microsoft Outlook 365 to manage email, calendars, contacts, and tasks efficiently for effective communication in professional settings.

LinkedIn 101 (August 24, 1 p.m.): Did you know that 50% of hiring managers decide to contact an applicant based on their LinkedIn profile? This workshop is a MUST!

Dynamic Cover Letters (August 27, 9 a.m.): Master strategies to craft persuasive, concise cover letters.

Interviewing for Success (August 31, 1 p.m.): Learn about different interview formats, common questions you'll face, and effective preparation strategies to confidently succeed in any interview.