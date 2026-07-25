Jefferson County Announces Laura E. Aldrete as Finalist in County Manager Position

After an extensive search and thorough evaluation process, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners (BCC) has announced Laura E. Aldrete as the finalist for Jefferson County Manager. Aldrete brings deep executive leadership experience, a proven track record in community development, and personal connection to Jefferson County.

Aldrete is a lifelong Coloradan, raised in Jefferson County and a proud graduate of Wheat Ridge High School. She has dedicated her career to fostering vibrant neighborhoods across the Denver Metro Area and beyond. Currently, Laura works on connecting affordability solutions, transit access, and economic development in Denver. Her previous roles include serving as Denver’s deputy mayor and executive director of Community Planning and Development (CPD), where she managed a $43 million budget and led a team of over 300 employees during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID pandemic. Under her leadership, the department achieved high internal employee satisfaction, demonstrating her commitment to excellence, accountability, and team building.

“Laura’s leadership and commitment to community excellence make her an outstanding choice for county manager,” said Board Chair Andy Kerr. “She has successfully navigated many challenges that are familiar to our community.”

The BCC will move forward with next steps in the appointment process in the coming weeks.