COLUMN: Connecting Hoosiers with workforce opportunities

Indiana's economy is strongest when Hoosiers have the skills, training and support they need to succeed. Whether entering the workforce, changing careers or building new skills, Indiana offers resources to help people find meaningful employment. I'm proud of the work Indiana is doing to expand these opportunities and remain committed to helping Hoosiers access the tools they need to build successful careers.

Whether you're entering the workforce for the first time, changing careers or looking to build new skills, Indiana offers resources to help people find meaningful employment and strengthen our communities. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development continues to connect job seekers and employers with programs that support career growth and economic opportunity across our state. These resources help our communities prepare for today's workforce while giving businesses the tools they need to recruit, train and retain employees.

Our state continues to maintain a strong workforce. According to the DWD, the state's unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in April 2026, well below the national rate of 4.3 percent. Even with unemployment remaining low, thousands of jobs are available for Hoosiers looking to begin a new career or take the next step in their current one.

DWD offers a variety of services to help Hoosiers prepare for success including Career Connect, Career Explorer, Job Centers, Job Fairs, Job Seeker Resources, Unemployment Resources and more. These tools allow Hoosiers to search for employment, explore career paths, build resumes and connect with training opportunities. The department also provides unemployment assistance and guidance for those navigating a career transition.

Employers also benefit from workforce development programs that offer recruitment assistance, employee training and other business support. New initiatives such as Top Jobs and Power Up are helping businesses develop skilled workers while giving Hoosiers greater access to high-demand careers. These programs strengthen our workforce and help ensure Indiana remains competitive as industries continue to grow and evolve.

This fall, workforce leaders, educators, employers and community partners will come together for the Indiana Workforce Summit on Oct. 14-15 at the Wyndham Indianapolis Airport Hotel. The summit provides an opportunity to share ideas, strengthen partnerships and explore innovative ways to prepare Hoosiers for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

A skilled workforce creates opportunities for individuals, helps businesses expand and supports long-term economic growth throughout our state. I encourage both job seekers and employers to take advantage of the valuable resources available through DWD and around the state.

To learn more about workforce programs and available resources, visit the DWD website at in.gov/dwd. If you have questions, please contact my Statehouse office at 317-232-9850 or visit in.gov/h54.

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State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

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