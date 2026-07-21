MSP Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 in Sidney

On Monday, July 20, 2026, at approximately 3:33 PM, Troopers from Troop I responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 123 in Sidney.

The initial investigation determined that traffic had slowed due to a Trooper on an active traffic stop. A 2004 Dodge Ram being operated by 58-year-old Derrick Forbes of Brewer was unable to avoid the slowed traffic and struck the rear of a 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander. As a result of the rear end crash Forbes’s pickup truck sideswiped a 2011 Honda Pilot, followed by an additional sideswipe to a 2017 Toyota Tundra. The driver and passenger in the Outlander were transported to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Pilot was transported to Thayer Hospital in Waterville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both lanes of travel were briefly shut down, until all vehicles and debris were moved to the right lane. The right lane was then shut down until all vehicles and debris were removed.

The crash remains under investigation. Troop I Troopers were assisted by MSP’s Traffic Safety Unit, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Fire Department, Delta Ambulance, Dostie’s Towing & Ready Road Towing.

The Maine State Police remind traveling motorists to maintain a safe following distance during heavy traffic and to slow down. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to it is asked to contact Trooper Keenan Blier at 207-973-3700.