Travel Advisory

DETROIT - U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations reminds travelers planning trips across the Gordie Howe International Bridge to be prepared and to anticipate heavy traffic.

Being prepared will help minimize delays at the port of entry.

Have applicable travel documents readily available.

Accurately declare all goods, alcohol, and agriculture items.

Report money/monetary instruments exceeding $10,000.

While legal in some states, marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

The U.S. port of entry features 20 passenger lanes, 15 commercial lanes, a dedicated bus lane and a pedestrian/bicycle path. A valid travel document is required for all modes of crossing to include on foot or by bicycle. The pedestrian/bicycle path will open for travel Aug. 5.

Advisories and border wait times, current documentary requirements, information on prohibited items, and more can be found at CBP.gov/travel.

Non-U.S. travelers are encouraged to apply for their I-94 online or via the CBP Link mobile app, available on both the Apple app store and Google Play. The I-94 feature allows travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing. Travelers who apply for their I-94 ahead of time will experience faster processing times to expedite entry.

As a reminder, Visa Waiver Program travelers intending to enter the U.S. by air or land are required to obtain an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization prior to seeking admission at a port of entry. To learn more about the ESTA program and eligibility requirements, travelers can log on to esta.cbp.dhs.gov.

Please visit cbp.gov for additional information.

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