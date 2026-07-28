CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry apprehend man wanted for sexual assault of a child

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry encountered a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child.

On July 15, CBP officers at the Del Rio International Bridge referred a vehicle driven by Juan Manuel Gomez, 58, a United States citizen, for secondary inspection. Biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that Gomez had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office in Del Rio. The Del Rio Police Department transported Juarez to the Val Verde Correctional Facility.

"This arrest highlights the critical role CBP plays in protecting the most vulnerable among us," said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. "The apprehension of individuals wanted for heinous crimes, such as the sexual assault of a child, underscores our dedication to public safety and our collaborative efforts with law enforcement partners to protect our communities."

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the dedicated men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alongside our law enforcement partners, have arrested and removed thousands of criminal aliens from the country - including gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers - to make our communities safer.

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