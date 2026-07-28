Philadelphia CBP officers seize $21k in unreported currency from Global Entry trusted traveler

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $21,000 in unreported currency and revoked a Global Entry trusted traveler’s privileges at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday.

CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement on a Santiago, Dominican Republic bound flight when officers encountered a U.S. citizen from Columbus, Ohio. The traveler reported to CBP officers that he possessed $7,000 to $8,000. Officers provided the traveler with a document explaining U.S. currency reporting laws and the traveler read then wrote on that form that he possessed $10,000.

Travelers who do not comply with federal currency reporting laws face severe consequences.

During a subsequent baggage examination, CBP officers discovered a total of $22,016 concealed throughout his carryon bag. Officers seized $21,516, returned a humanitarian release of $500 to the traveler, and released him without charges.

CBP officers also learned that the subject is a Global Entry trusted traveler and submitted his membership for revocation.

“This traveler egregiously violated the terms of his trusted traveler contract by deliberately underreporting the amount of currency he possessed, and he will consequently lose his trusted traveler privileges,” said CBP’s Acting Area Port Director Elliott Ortiz in Philadelphia. “Currency reporting laws are easy to comply with by just truthfully reporting all of your currency to Customs and Border Protection officers during your arrival or departure inspection.”

Most travelers comply with federal currency reporting laws, but some still attempt to evade compliance. In May, Philadelphia CBP officers seized $44,000 after a currency detector dog alerted officers to unreported currency concealed in the man’s carryon and on his person.

Travelers may carry any amount of currency and other monetary instruments that they choose, but any amounts over $10,000 must be reported to the U.S. Treasury on a U.S. Treasury Department Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments form [FinCEN 105].

The FinCEN 105 currency reporting form takes just a few minutes to complete. CBP even streamlined the compliance process so that travelers can complete and submit the form online at https://fincen105.cbp.dhs.gov prior to arriving at their airport departure gate.

Travelers may also ask CBP officers at their departure gate for assistance in completing the FinCEN 105 form.

Witnessing their currency being seized is a very serious consequence; however, accountability may not stop there. Travelers also risk missing their flight if the CBP examination results in seizure, and violators face potential criminal prosecution for bulk currency smuggling.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of about $180,000 in unreported or illicit currency every day along our nation’s borders during fiscal year 2025. Click on CBP enforcement stats to see what else CBP accomplished while protecting our national security and enforcing U.S. laws.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on X @DFOBaltimore and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram @cbpfieldops.