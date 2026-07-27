Redefining Recruitment: CBP in Colorado Springs

Every CBP Career Expo has a soundtrack. In Colorado Springs, it was the shuffle of feet moving from booth to booth, the tap of fingers clicking away at keyboards to submit applications, the steady hum of conversations that overlapped just enough to become background noise, and the familiar question attendees repeatedly asked:

"So ... what do you actually do at CBP?"

It's a fair question. The agency's work is broad, often misunderstood, and frequently distilled into whatever story happens to be in the news cycle. For some of the people who walked into the expo, those headlines were the only point of reference they had about CBP’s work.

Caption: The CBP team prepares to welcome attendees on the first day of the career expo.

That's why our recruiters don’t start with policies or press releases. They start with stories about themselves. One talked about helping communities recover after disasters. Another described tracking criminal networks that prey on vulnerable people. Others explained careers in intelligence, cybersecurity, emergency management, aviation, border security, finance, human resources, and dozens of other fields that rarely receive public attention but are essential to keeping the country secure and functioning.

Caption: A Border Patrol recruiter speaks with a prospective candidate about opportunities at CBP.

There isn't one single narrative because CBP doesn’t have one single kind of employee. Our recruiting teams represent different components, different career paths, and different professional backgrounds, yet they work with notable camaraderie alongside one another.

Hundreds of attendees came through the door over the course of three days in early July. Some arrived in business attire. Others in casual clothes but ready to make a professional impression. They came with a variety of stories: one attendee shared how he was currently involved in theater and content creation while making his way through law school. He spoke with the recruiters from the Office of Chief Counsel and shared his plan to eventually go into immigration law.

The weather tried to slow things down on the second day. Rain had the CBP team wondering if attendance would drop for the whole day, but attendees continued to trickle in.

One of the most telling moments happened outside. A handful of individuals gathered near the venue’s entrance and asked questions about the agency and its work. To help clarify, a couple of recruiters stepped outside, took time to listen, and answered their questions. They explained what their jobs involve each day and shared why they chose to work in public service.

That moment was powerful because a single conversation was enough to challenge assumptions about the agency. Maybe that's what this particular career expo was ultimately about — breaking down barriers. Effective recruitment isn't just about filling vacancies; it's about giving people enough information to make informed decisions for themselves.

CBP’s recruiters understand that. They don't promise perfect jobs or easy work. They talk about careers that demand commitment, adaptability, and a willingness to serve in ways that often go unnoticed. They acknowledge that public service comes with scrutiny, and they don’t shy away from difficult questions.

By the end of the third day, more than 300 people had attended the expo and roughly the same number of applications had been submitted — an impressive conversion rate, if we do say so ourselves.

Caption: Recruiters from Air and Marine Operations share insights about working at the agency.

A career can begin with a résumé. But more often at a CBP event, it begins with a conversation that upends what you thought you knew.

To learn more about CBP’s mission, visit join.cbp.gov and connect with a recruiter.

Want to stay up to date on news and opportunities? Connect with us on CBP LinkedIn, Facebook @CBPJOBS, Instagram @CBPJOBS, Threads @CBPJOBS, and X @CBPJOBS.

Follow Human Resources Assistant Commissioner Andrea Bright on X at @CBPHRAsstComm to see how we’re building a stronger CBP, supporting our workforce, and creating opportunities for top talent.