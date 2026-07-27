Parliament visits MTN headquarters, 27 Jul

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies will on Monday, 27 July 2026, visit the MTN headquarters in Roodepoort, Gauteng, as part of its ongoing programme of engagement with key stakeholders in the communications and digital technologies sector.

During the visit, the committee will have an opportunity to tour MTN’s facilities, engage with the company’s leadership team, and gain further insight into MTN’s strategic vision, operational priorities and continued contribution to South Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

The committee will also use the visit to deepen its understanding of developments within the telecommunications sector, including network infrastructure investment, digital innovation, connectivity initiatives and efforts to expand access to digital services.

It will further take the opportunity to inquire about the reservations mobile network operators seem to have in implementing ICASA’s amended End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations, which were widely welcomed by members of the public, particularly the provisions relating to the expiry of data.

The visit forms part of the committee’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its understanding of matters affecting the communications and digital technologies sector and to engage industry stakeholders on issues with implications for consumers, competition, investment and the broader digital economy.

Details of the oversight visit:

Date: Monday, 27 July 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: MTN Headquarters, 216 14th Avenue, Fairland, Roodepoort, Gauteng

Enquiries:

Justice Molafo

Media Officer

Cell: 081 424 7481

E-mail: jmolafo@parliament.gov.za

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