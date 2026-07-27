Western Cape Health and Wellness on nearly 37 000 Western Cape girls vaccinated against HPV

In the first six months of 2026, nearly 37 000 Grade 5 girls in the Western Cape have already received a vaccine that can help protect them from developing cervical cancer later in life. As the next round of school-based HPV vaccination gets under way, parents and caregivers of more than 14 000 learners who are yet to receive the vaccine are being encouraged to take up this opportunity to protect their children.

A total of 36 841 Grade 5 girls in public and special schools received the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine during the first half of 2026. Worldwide, the HPV vaccine has been proven to drastically decrease the likelihood of women developing cervical cancer later in life.

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, encouraged parents and caregivers to look out for the consent form from their child’s school and to take the opportunity to protect their daughter.

“Parents and caregivers do so much every day to protect their children, and this is one more powerful way to protect your daughter’s future. With one signed consent form, you can give her access to a free vaccine that can help prevent a cancer that could threaten her life many years from now. Nearly 37 000 families have already said yes to that protection, and I encourage every eligible parent and caregiver to do the same.”

Between 3 August and 23 September 2026, nurses from the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness will visit private, public and special schools to offer single dose and catch-up HPV vaccines, at no cost, to eligible Grade 5 girls aged 9 and older.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in South African women and is often caused by HPV. The HPV vaccine is given in early adolescence, when children have a strong immune response, making it highly effective at stopping HPV infections before they can cause harm.

Additionally, all Grade 5 boys and girls in public and private school will also have a chance to get a Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis (TDAP) booster shot to prevent pockets of diphtheria outbreaks, improve and sustain the school-based vaccination programmes, and renews protection against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough as a child's earlier childhood immunity begins to fade.

Vaccines are only given to learners whose parents or caregivers have signed and returned the consent form.

Minister Wenger acknowledged that parents and caregivers may have questions and encouraged them to seek reliable information before making their decision.

“We know that parents and caregivers may have questions about vaccines, and we want you to ask them. Speak to our school health teams or visit your local clinic. We want you to feel confident about the decision you are making for your child. Ask your child if they have received their consent form and please sign and return it.”

The HPV and TDAP vaccines offer parents and caregivers a simple but powerful opportunity to protect their child’s health long into the future. Look out for the consent form, ask any questions you may have, and return the signed form to your child’s school.

More information on child health and immunisation is available at: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/health-wellness/article/child-health-and-immunisation

Enquiries:

Robyn Thomson

Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister of Health and Wellness

E-mail: robyn.thomson@westerncape.gov.za

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