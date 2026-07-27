MEC Tertuis Simmers hosts inaugural Western Cape Infrastructure Ministerial Roundtable, 30 Jul

On Thursday, 30 July 2026, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers will host the inaugural Western Cape Infrastructure Ministerial Roundtable.

The roundtable will serve as a governance mechanism to enable transparent, structured and sustained engagement with the private sector, academia, industry-specific stakeholders and funding institutions on strategic matters related to infrastructure development in the Western Cape.

The event will focus on partnerships, showcase innovation, explore new and alternative funding models and highlight some of the groundbreaking future developments within the infrastructure space in the Western Cape.

Members of the media wishing to attend the occasion are kindly requested to RSVP by completing the Google Form: https://forms.gle/LUdzCHhbNZrZNHgL7

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Venue: To be communicated

Enquiries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Cell: 082 431 0068

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Celeste Nell

Acting Head of Communications

Western Cape Department of Infrastructure

Cell: 021 483 4819

E-mail: Celeste.Nell@westernscape.gov.za

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