911inform Secures Sixth Patent for Next-Generation Facility Safety

Newly Patented Technology Automatically Connects Cellular 911 Calls with Live Surveillance Video for Enhanced Situational Awareness

This patent reflects our continued commitment to developing technologies that help bridge the information gap between people experiencing an emergency and those responding to it.” — Ivo Allen, Founder & CEO

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 911inform , a provider of emergency communications and life safety technology, today announced that the United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 12,666,23, marking the company’s sixth US patent and further expanding its portfolio of technologies designed to improve emergency response through enhanced situational awareness.The newly issued patent introduces technology that automatically associates a cellular 911 call with the caller’s geospatial location and, when available, provides authorized users and emergency personnel with immediate access to live video feeds covering the caller’s location. By connecting emergency communications with visual intelligence in real time, this technology enables organizations and first responders to assess incidents more quickly and make more informed decisions during critical events.Unlike traditional emergency notification systems that rely solely on voice communications or static location data, the patented solution establishes geofenced camera coverage areas within a facility. When a cellular 911 call originates from one of those areas, the platform identifies the appropriate camera views and makes live video immediately available to authorized personnel, reducing the time required to locate and evaluate an incident.The technology is designed for deployment across a wide range of environments, including schools, hospitals, corporate campuses, government facilities, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, and other locations where rapid situational awareness can improve emergency outcomes."This patent reflects our continued commitment to developing technologies that help bridge the information gap between people experiencing an emergency and those responding to it," said Ivo Allen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 911inform. "Providing real-time visual context alongside an emergency call allows responders to better understand evolving situations before they arrive, helping organizations protect lives and improve response coordination."The newly patented capability complements 911inform's existing emergency communications platform, which integrates emergency notifications, indoor mapping, building system integrations, panic alert technologies, and location intelligence into a unified solution for organizations seeking to improve preparedness and response.Patent No. 12,666,238 is expected to be valid until 2044 and is retroactive to December 2021.With six U.S. patents now issued, 911inform continues to invest in innovations that address evolving public safety challenges while supporting compliance with emergency communications regulations and advancing technologies that improve emergency response.

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