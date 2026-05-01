911inform Launches Safe Entry, a Modern Visitor Management System Built for Real-Time Safety

911inform Safe Entry

New browser-based solution extends emergency intelligence to the front door

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, 911inform announced the full commercial release of Safe Entry, a next-generation visitor management system designed to streamline check-in while strengthening real-time safety and situational awareness. Built as a fully browser-based application, Safe Entry operates across devices without specialized hardware and in assisted or visitor-driven environments, enabling organizations to deploy quickly and scale without infrastructure constraints.Unlike traditional visitor systems, Safe Entry is natively integrated with 911inform’s emergency management platform, creating a live, continuous connection between front-desk activity and facility-wide incident response. Visitor data, access events, and alerts are immediately available within the same operational environment used to manage emergencies, eliminating silos and accelerating response times.“Safe Entry brings visitor management into the same real-time ecosystem as emergency response,” said Ivo Allen, 911inform’s founder and CEO. “By combining hardware-agnostic deployment with direct integration into our platform, organizations gain both operational efficiency and a stronger security posture.” 911inform Safe Entry is designed to keep unauthorized visitors out of facilities ranging from K-12 schools and higher education to enterprises and religious institutions, instantly verifying individuals against federal, state, and internal databases. If flagged, building personnel and first responders are immediately notified and the visitor can be removed from the premises.Safe Entry is available immediately and supports organizations seeking a unified, modern approach to access control, visitor tracking, and emergency readiness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.