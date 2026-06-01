911inform Announces Strategic Partnership with SafeSpace Global to Advance AI- Powered Emergency Response

This partnership delivers real-time situational awareness by combining AI-powered threat detection with patented emergency response technology

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 911inform , a leading emergency notification and building intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC), a global leader in multimodal AI technology. Together, the companies will deliver a fully integrated, real-time safety ecosystem that enhances threat detection, accelerates emergency response, and improves outcomes across critical environments.A New Standard for Real-Time Emergency IntelligenceThis partnership brings together SafeSpace Global’s advanced AI detection capabilities with 911inform’s patented emergency response platform to create a unified, end-to-end safety solution.SafeSpace Global’s platform delivers:• AI-powered weapons detection• Facial recognition for restricted and non-custodial individuals• Human-in-the-Loop (HIL): only confirmed threats are escalated to first responders• AI-driven incident documentation and analysis through its SAM Agent• Continuous, multimodal monitoring• Seamless integration with existing video infrastructure• Performance Analytics: tracking response times, false positive rates, weapons identifiedWhen integrated with 911inform, these capabilities are transformed into actionable intelligence, automatically routed to first responders and public safety answering points (PSAPs) with precise location data and critical situational context.Bridging the Gap Between Detection and ResponseWhile many solutions focus on identifying threats, this partnership closes the critical gap between detection and response.911inform ensures that once a threat is identified, the right information reaches the right people instantly, empowering law enforcement, emergency personnel, and facility operators to act faster and with greater confidence.“SafeSpace Global’s AI-powered physical safety technology significantly enhances the front-end detection layer of modern safety systems,” said Ivo Allen, CEO of 911inform. “By integrating these capabilities into our platform, we are ensuring that verified, real-time intelligence flows directly to first responders without delay. This partnership strengthens our mission to deliver complete situational awareness when seconds matter most.”Expanding Protection Across Critical EnvironmentsInitially focused on K-12 schools, the combined solution will extend across a wide range of verticals, including healthcare facilities, senior living communities, correctional institutions, and more.By unifying AI-driven detection with real-time emergency communication and response, the partnership establishes a scalable framework for safer, smarter facilities worldwide.About 911inform911inform is the most advanced emergency notification and building intelligence platform, delivering real-time situational awareness and actionable data to first responders. Through patented technology that integrates directly with PSAPs, schools, enterprises, and critical infrastructure, 911inform equips emergency personnel with the visibility, automation, and communication tools needed to act faster, reduce response times, and improve outcomes during critical incidents.Learn more at: 911inform.com About SafeSpace Global CorporationSafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, AI-powered physical safety solutions on their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.For more information, visit www.safespaceglobal.ai or contact info@safespaceglobal.ai

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