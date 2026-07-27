Instinctools Launches Vibe Code Audit and Cleanup Services to Bring AI-Generated Software to Market Readiness

Vibecoding audit and cleanup

The service line combines a 360-degree audit of vibe-coded builds with targeted stabilization work: architecture restructuring, security fixes, test coverage.

The speed of code generation is no longer the constraint. Coding accounts for roughly a quarter of the journey from idea to launch” — Alexey Spas, CEO of Instinctools

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instinctools, a software engineering company focused on AI-powered digital solutions, has launched Vibe Code Audit & Cleanup Services — a dedicated offering for companies that built software with AI coding tools and now need it to run reliably in production.The new offering emerged in response to market demand, driven by the explosive growth in the popularity of vibe coding. The new offering emerged in response to market demand, driven by the explosive growth in the popularity of vibe coding. AI-assisted development radically compresses build time, but many teams discover its side effects only after deployment: code bloat, redundant logic and excessive abstraction layers, fragmented documentation, accumulating testing debt, and compliance violations. Industry data reflects the scale of the problem: GitClear's analysis of 211 million changed lines of code shows a fourfold increase in code duplication as AI assistant adoption grows, and Veracode's 2025 GenAI Code Security Report found that 45% of AI-generated code samples introduced OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. These issues rarely surface in a demo and tend to appear in live environments with real users, permissions, and data.Instinctools enables quality delivery of the Vibe Code Audit & Cleanup service in two phases:A comprehensive audit covering eight areas: infrastructure, business logic, architecture, data model, codebase quality, security, performance, and cost-benefit analysis. The security review includes checks for prompt-injection risks in agentic workflows, hardcoded API keys, weak authentication logic, and OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. The outcome is a vulnerability assessment report and a stabilization roadmap that prioritizes fixes by impact.The cleanup phase that turns the roadmap into a production-ready solution with near-zero technical debt. Instinctools' engineers restructure the architecture, remove dead and duplicated code, rotate hardcoded secrets into vaults, add automated test coverage combining agentic testing with human review, and set up CI/CD pipelines with rollback support and quality gates.The typical delivery timeline includes one to two weeks for the audit, one week for roadmap development, and three to six weeks of cleanup sprints, with ongoing support available on request."The speed of code generation is no longer the constraint. Coding accounts for roughly a quarter of the journey from idea to launch, and when generation accelerates, the remaining work (review, integration, release, maintenance) inherits the strain. Markets have a way of forming around whatever becomes scarce, and in AI-powered software engineering that scarce resource is disciplined judgment. This service exists to provide it," said Alexey Spas, founder and CEO of Instinctools.Detailed information about the service is available at instinctools.com.About Instinctools:Instinctools is an AI-powered software product development and consulting company with a proven track record of over 25 years. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in the USA and Germany to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, Instinctools has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technological solutions for organizations of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional dedicated teams that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing costs. The company's decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the ISO certifications.Learn more: https://www.instinctools.com/

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