Instinctools Recognized by Clutch for Delivering Scalable, AI-Driven Business Impact

Instinctools makes the Clutch 1000 list for excellence in AI-driven development and measurable client results.

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instinctools, an AI-powered software product development and consulting company, has been named to the Clutch 1000 , a curated list recognizing the world’s leading B2B service providers.Selected from over 400,000 companies on the Clutch platform, the Clutch 1000 recognizes those who consistently deliver measurable outcomes for their clients. Companies are evaluated based on verified client reviews, portfolio strength, profile maturity, and established industry reputation.For Instinctools, this inclusion reflects the company’s continued evolution and growing focus on helping enterprises adopt AI responsibly , modernize legacy systems, and develop new innovative products.“Being recognized by Clutch is a reflection of the real impact we create for our clients — an impact that wouldn’t be possible without their trust and the feedback they share through their reviews. Every project, every solution we deliver is validated by the experiences of the people we work with, and this recognition is a testament to that partnership.” — Alexey Spas, CEO & Co-Founder, Instinctools.“Earning a spot on the Clutch 1000 places a company in a league of its own and highlights true excellence in service,” said Mike Beares, Founder and CEO of Clutch. “These standout firms have built their reputations through exceptional client satisfaction, consistent results, and a commitment to delivering real impact. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and help connect them with businesses seeking trusted partners to drive success.”About Clutch:Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand’s credibility, and grow their business.Instinctools is an AI-powered software product development and consulting company with a proven track record of over 25 years. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in Germany and the USA to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, Instinctools has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technological solutions for organizations of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional dedicated teams that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing costs. The company's decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the ISO certifications.

