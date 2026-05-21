Instinctools Responds to Market Demand for Flexible Software Development with New Managed Capacity Approach

Enterprise clients get a dedicated product team for a fixed monthly fee. Instinctools owns delivery, KPIs, and compliance.

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instinctools , an AI-powered software engineering company, introduced its Managed Capacity model a flexible engagement format for clients whose product roadmaps change frequently. At the core of this approach is a simple idea: the client gets a dedicated team that takes on full ownership of delivery, scaling capacity, risks, and KPIs.The new model is a response to a recent structural shift in the market."As product roadmaps accelerate and AI initiatives evolve, leaders increasingly find that traditional fixed-scope outsourcing contracts are too rigid, while per-hour staff augmentation creates management overhead without delivering measurable outcomes. We want to close that gap," comments Alexey Spas, CEO of Instinctools.Within the Managed Capacity model, Instinctools provides a dedicated, cross-functional team of 3 - 8 specialists (software development, AI, data, QA, DevOps, and design) operating under a single, predictable monthly fee. The company takes full ownership of recruiting, mentoring, day-to-day team management, and the achievement of agreed KPIs. The client retains control over priorities and the roadmap, while Instinctools absorbs delivery, staffing, and compliance risks.Managed Capacity model addresses one of the most pressing enterprise concerns of 2026 — regulatory risk. Instinctools assumes responsibility for compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, the EU AI Act, and NIST AI RMF as part of the agreed service level.The model is particularly well-suited for AI initiatives, where, according to industry data, up to 85% of projects fail to reach production. The Managed Capacity for AI configuration brings together data scientists, AI engineers, MLOps specialists, and domain experts under an embedded AI Delivery Manager with MLOps and governance built in from day one.The Managed Capacity model is available to Instinctools clients worldwide, in dedicated configurations for product development, software modernization, and AI initiatives.About InstinctoolsInstinctools is an AI-powered software product development and consulting company with a proven track record of over 25 years. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in Germany and the USA to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, Instinctools has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technological solutions for organizations of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional dedicated teams that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing costs. The company's decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the ISO certifications.Learn more: https://www.instinctools.com/

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