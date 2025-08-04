AI Debate Master Debate AI Debate

AI‑DEBATE combines 3‑minute data snapshots and 7‑minute AI debates to deliver unbiased, replayable investment insights in only 10 minutes.

Investment success is about transforming noise into clarity and action—AI-DEBATE turns hours of conflicting analysis into ten minutes of decisive insight.” — Li Long, Founder and CEO, ChainBow Co. Ltd.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChainBow Co. Ltd., a Tokyo-based AI research company, today opened the early-bird pre-sale for AI-DEBATE, the first investment-research platform where multiple AI agents—digital avatars of legendary investors—debate both the bullish and bearish sides of any thesis. In a single, replayable 10-minute session the platform delivers the clarity that hours of conventional research often fail to provide.

How a Session Works

Stage 1 · 3-Minute Snapshot

AI-DEBATE surveys real-time news, price action, historical charts, fundamentals, and sentiment data to build a concise overview. Each agent digests the same inputs yet arrives at its own conclusion.

Stage 2 · 7-Minute Structured Debate

You then invite AI representations of renowned investors—think Warren Buffett or Charlie Munger—to argue for and against the asset from their distinct philosophies. Some avatars embrace short-term news flow; others ignore it to protect a long-term lens. The result is a point-counterpoint that surfaces blind spots and produces a balanced recommendation you can revisit anytime.

Why It Matters

* Vertical-Domain AI Breakthrough — After coding unicorn Cursor proved AI’s value in software, AI-DEBATE pioneers decision support in finance.

* Bias-Balanced Insight — Bull vs. bear arguments expose hidden assumptions single-agent tools miss.

* Time-Efficient Rigor — Ten minutes replaces hours of manual reading, with every step timestamped for audit or sharing.

* Replayable Learning — Investors can rewatch the debate to refine their own reasoning and track how views evolve.

Closed Beta & Public Road Ahead

AI-DEBATE is now in closed beta covering U.S. equities and cryptoassets, with additional markets coming soon. A public beta is scheduled for release in roughly one month, and expansion to Hong Kong, mainland China, and sovereign bonds is on the 2025 roadmap.

Early-Bird Exclusive Offer

33 % First-Year Discount

Bonus Credits equal to one year of AI-Master appearances or live debates

Founding User Badge on your account

Invite Privilege — bring up to five friends into the private beta

Supplies are limited; first-come, first-served. Secure access now at https://ai-debate.xyz.

About ChainBow Inc.

ChainBow builds domain-specific AI systems that transform expert knowledge into interactive decision tools. Its flagship platform, AI-DEBATE , orchestrates proprietary multi-agent architectures with state-of-the-art language models to reshape how individuals and institutions make market calls.

Media Contact

press@ai‑debate.xyz

Free Open AI‑DEBATE Website https://ai-debate.xyz

X/Twitter: https://x.com/aidebate_xyz

Legal Disclaimer:

