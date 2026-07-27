Mohamed Rabie Moawad: Letsia Builds Technology Assets for Long-Term Growth

Mohamed Rabie Moawad Chairman Letsia UAE

Letsia Holding outlines its strategy of developing scalable technology assets focused on innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term business value.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, has reaffirmed the group’s long-term strategy of building sustainable technology assets rather than simply expanding the number of companies within its portfolio, emphasizing that long-term value creation remains the company’s highest priority.

According to Moawad, the technology industry is evolving rapidly, but sustainable success depends on developing products and platforms that solve real business challenges, generate measurable value, and remain competitive over time.

“Our objective at Letsia is not to build more companies—it is to build technology assets with lasting value,” said Moawad. “A successful business is defined by its ability to solve real problems, create sustainable business models, and continue evolving with market needs.”

He explained that Letsia’s strategy is centered on developing an integrated technology ecosystem spanning fintech, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and investment, enabling each business unit to benefit from shared expertise while maintaining its own market focus.

Moawad noted that the group continuously evaluates every product and initiative based on scalability, long-term market demand, technological innovation, and sustainable business potential. Rather than pursuing growth through the number of subsidiaries, Letsia aims to strengthen the quality and competitiveness of its technology portfolio.

He also emphasized that building successful technology businesses requires more than launching products. Strong infrastructure, experienced teams, continuous innovation, and a clear understanding of customer needs remain essential for creating companies capable of competing on regional and global levels.

As Letsia continues expanding its presence across the Middle East and international markets, the company remains committed to investing in technologies that contribute to digital transformation while creating sustainable value for customers, partners, and investors.

This strategy reflects Letsia Holding’s long-term vision of becoming a technology-driven group focused on building scalable digital businesses with lasting economic and technological impact.

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