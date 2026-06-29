Mohamed Rabie Moawad: AI Drives Letsia’s Next Growth Phase After WMF 2026

Mohamed Rabie Moawad: AI Marks Letsia’s Next Growth Phase

Following its participation at WMF 2026, Letsia Holding confirms artificial intelligence as a key pillar in its future expansion and innovation strategy.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, stated that artificial intelligence has become one of the key drivers shaping the future of business and technology, emphasizing that the group is actively expanding its investments in this sector as part of its upcoming growth strategy.

His remarks came during Letsia’s participation at We Make Future (WMF) 2026, held in Bologna, Italy, from June 24 to June 26, 2026, where the group joined the official exhibition and held a series of meetings with technology companies, investors, and innovation leaders.

During his visit to the exhibition, Moawad explored several advanced AI and robotics solutions, while discussing global trends in automation, intelligent systems, data analysis, and digital infrastructure.

He explained that Letsia’s participation in WMF reflects the group’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in international markets and build strategic partnerships that support its future projects in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and cloud services.

Commenting on the future of AI, Mohamed Rabie Moawad said:

“What we are witnessing today in artificial intelligence confirms that the next phase of business growth will be built on intelligent solutions and advanced technologies capable of reshaping how companies operate. At Letsia, we view AI as a core part of our future investment strategy.”

He added that Letsia is currently working on developing advanced technology solutions targeting enterprises and entrepreneurs, with a strong focus on integrating artificial intelligence into digital services and next-generation infrastructure.

These efforts are part of Letsia’s long-term vision to build an integrated ecosystem combining technology, innovation, and investment, strengthening its position in regional and international markets.

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