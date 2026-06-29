Mohamed Rabie Moawad:Letsia’s Digital Infrastructure Investments Exceed SAR 50 Million Through HyperDC in Riyadh

Mohamed Rabie Moawad Letsia WMF 2026

During WMF 2026, Letsia Chairman Mohamed Rabie Moawad revealed that HyperDC’s first phase in Riyadh has exceeded SAR 50M in investments.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, confirmed that the group continues to execute its expansion strategy in digital infrastructure and cloud services, revealing that the company’s investments in the first phase of the Letsia HyperDC project in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have exceeded SAR 50 million.

The announcement was made during his participation at We Make Future (WMF) 2026, held in Bologna, Italy, from June 24 to June 26, 2026, where Letsia took part in a series of strategic meetings and discussions with investors, technology leaders, and digital infrastructure specialists.

During the event, Letsia presented its long-term vision for cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and next-generation digital services, while discussing future collaboration opportunities and expansion plans across the region.

Moawad explained that Letsia HyperDC represents one of the group’s most significant strategic moves, aiming to establish a Green Data Center and an advanced Enterprise Cloud platform powered by the latest technologies in energy efficiency, intelligent systems, and sustainable operations.

The project comes at a time of rapid growth in cloud computing and artificial intelligence across Saudi Arabia and the wider region, with increasing demand for enterprise-grade infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale applications, modern workloads, and future digital ecosystems.

He emphasized that Letsia HyperDC is not only designed to deliver cloud hosting and enterprise infrastructure services, but also serves as part of a broader vision to build an integrated ecosystem combining technology, artificial intelligence, and digital investment.

Commenting on the project, Mohamed Rabie Moawad stated:

“We view digital infrastructure as the backbone of the modern economy. That is why we are focused on building projects capable of supporting the next generation of business and technology. HyperDC represents an important step in this journey, and we expect it to play a key role in supporting digital transformation across Saudi Arabia and the region.”

He added that the project remains on schedule, with the pilot operational phase expected to begin in February 2027, following the completion of infrastructure deployment, technical preparations, and operational testing based on international standards.

This move forms part of Letsia Holding’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, while expanding its regional and international partnerships in the coming years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.