Bureau / Program: Animal and Plant Health, Maine Forest Service

Date: July 29, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Parkman Hill Farm in Madison

Event Type: Workshop/Training The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and Somerset Woods Trustees are hosting a workshop July 29, 9:30-12:00 to update public tree and forest managers and public works staff along with interested community members on the known status of emerald ash borer in Maine, local and state management efforts, municipal support opportunities, and will include plenty of time for Q&A. The program will begin at 9:30 AM on July 29th at the Parkman Hill Farm in Madison and will run roughly 2.5 hours.

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