Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 25, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Location: 13 miles south of Damariscotta, off Route 130. 28 Colonial Pemaquid Drive New Harbor, ME 04554

State Park: Colonial Pemaquid

Event Type: History/Historical, Special Event

Visit the rough-and-tumble world of 17th century Maine. Historic interpreters attired in period dress will introduce visitors to the English cod fishery trade with the Wabanaki and French, and small watercraft construction, coopering, and blacksmithing, as practiced in early Maine. Tobias Francis of the Passamaquoddy tribe will demonstrate the construction, use, and repair of a Wabanaki birchbark canoe. Castlebay members Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee will play a selection of popular 17th C ballads.

Join Meeting

Contact Phone: (207) 677-2423

Cost: Park entry fee: $3 for adult Maine Residents; $4 for non-residents; $1 for Children 5-11 years old; $2 for Senior non-residents. Free for Maine Seniors and children under 5.



Related Documents:

Event flyer (1.9MB)