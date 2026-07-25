17th Century Days at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 25, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Location: 13 miles south of Damariscotta, off Route 130. 28 Colonial Pemaquid Drive New Harbor, ME 04554
State Park: Colonial Pemaquid
Event Type: History/Historical, Special Event
Visit the rough-and-tumble world of 17th century Maine. Historic interpreters attired in period dress will introduce visitors to the English cod fishery trade with the Wabanaki and French, and small watercraft construction, coopering, and blacksmithing, as practiced in early Maine. Tobias Francis of the Passamaquoddy tribe will demonstrate the construction, use, and repair of a Wabanaki birchbark canoe. Castlebay members Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee will play a selection of popular 17th C ballads.
Contact Phone: (207) 677-2423
Cost: Park entry fee: $3 for adult Maine Residents; $4 for non-residents; $1 for Children 5-11 years old; $2 for Senior non-residents. Free for Maine Seniors and children under 5.
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