Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 25, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843

State Park: Camden Hills

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Meet at the park entry booth. Join a Park Ranger to hike the Megunticook Trail to Ocean Lookout. Moderate Hike, 2 miles roundtrip.

Please wear sturdy boots, sunscreen, bug repellent, and bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them.

Programs are free with paid park admission, to registered campers, and are held weather permitting.

Join Meeting

Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park

Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109

Cost: Free for campers registered at Camden Hills. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free

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Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Camden Hills State Park (200 KB)