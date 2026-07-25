Hike with the Ranger to Ocean Lookout at Camden Hills State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 25, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Meet at the park entry booth. Join a Park Ranger to hike the Megunticook Trail to Ocean Lookout. Moderate Hike, 2 miles roundtrip.
Please wear sturdy boots, sunscreen, bug repellent, and bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them.
Programs are free with paid park admission, to registered campers, and are held weather permitting.
Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Free for campers registered at Camden Hills. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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