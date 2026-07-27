AMIQ EDA Integrates Code Development and Debug with AI Assistance

Waveforms, Log Files, and Root Cause Analysis Now in IDE

These new capabilities demonstrate both the value of operating within a highly integrated development environment and the power of adding AI to the mix.” — Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced the availability of new features in Design and Verification Tools (DVT) IDE that integrate debug of simulation tests for design verification. Users can now view waveforms and log files from simulation runs, and use AI Assistant to perform root cause analysis of test failures.

Semiconductor functional verification includes simulation tests to check that the design matches its specification. Simulation generates log files that provide essential information about tests that pass and fail. Debugging a failing test relies on these log files as well as waveforms of signals during simulation to find the root cause of the failure. DVE IDE now includes built-in waveform and log viewers that are fully linked to the source code editor and other views of the design and verification environment.

Major steps in the debug and root cause analysis (RCA) process are now automated by leveraging DVT IDE’s powerful AI Assistant. The new RCA capability instructs AI agents how to identify root causes of test failures by correlating simulation logs, waveform analysis, and source code in an accurate and efficient manner. Users can ask why a test is failing, and the agent can:

• Determine the relevant simulation log and signal history files

• Locate the error messages for the failing test

• Display waveforms with the data values at the relevant times

• Examine the source code and look for the root cause of the failure

DVT MCP Server provides AI agents access to a complete compiled database of design and verification knowledge with a set of debug-centric tools. These tools provide structured access to simulation logs and waveform data, inspect runtime data, and enable time-zero debug sessions. The agents access these tools via an application programming interface (API). For debug sessions within DVT IDE, users can also set breakpoints and step through runtime elaboration of the design and verification source code.

“These new capabilities demonstrate both the value of operating within a highly integrated development environment and the power of adding AI to the mix,,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “DVT IDE users can automate much of their test debugging process, and external AI agents can leverage many of the same capabilities. The result is much more efficient debug and RCA, saving a great deal of project time and resources.”

All the features of DVT IDE and other AMIQ EDA products are on display in booth 1254 at DAC, The Chips to Systems Conference, at the Long Beach Convention Center from July 26 to July 30. Exhibit floor hours are Monday, July 27 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Wednesday, July 29 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. More information about the show is available at www.dac.com.

Availability

All products and features described are available in the latest release of the AMIQ EDA tool set, now available for download.

About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT IDE for Eclipse and VS Code, DVT Debugger, DVT MCP Server, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit https://eda.amiq.com/.

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