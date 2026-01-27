AMIQ EDA Gives AI Agents Access to Essential Design and Verification Data

New DVT MCP Server Product Is Available in Latest Release

This release is a major milestone for both our team and our users. DVT MCP Server brings us even more firmly into the modern AI-assisted world of chip design and verification.” — Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced the availability of Design and Verification Tools (DVT) MCP Server to provide AI agents access to a complete compiled database of design and verification knowledge for semiconductor projects. This validates AI-generated design and verification code and ensures that it is grounded in the project context.

AI agents are widely used for programming, but they are more effective with general-purpose languages than domain-specific languages such as those used for hardware design and verification. Limited training data and lack of context makes it more likely that AI will hallucinate and generate incorrect code. DVT MCP Server provides a quick, tight feedback loop to ground AI reasoning in accurate language semantics and to detect any errors in generated code.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard for connecting AI agents to external data and applications. The product family from AMIQ EDA compiles all design and verification files into a rich internal database with the full elaborated hierarchy. DVT MCP Server provides access to this knowledge to guide code generation with context awareness and detailed language checking. This yields valid results that could not be achieved using only generic LLM training data.

DVT MCP Server supports Verilog, SystemVerilog, VHDL, and the e language, enabling AI agents to understand, generate, modify, debug, and correct code for real-world design and verification projects efficiently and accurately. Chip developers can create a more efficient and convergent AI workflow, and enable automated workflows via fleets of AI agents. DVT MCP Server can run within DVT IDE to provide live project context to interactive AI assistants, or operate in batch mode to support fleets of agents.

DVT MCP Server is a new product available in the latest release from AMIQ EDA. This release also includes major enhancements to other products. DVT IDE AI Assistant has a new agentic mode that helps users perform code generation, exploration, fixing, debugging, and documentation. A new waveform viewer reduces the need for users to jump outside the IDE to other debug tools. A new log viewer supports fast filtering and searching even on very large simulation log files. These two viewers integrate simulation runtime information with the compilation/elaboration database to improve code development and debugging.

AI Assistant, introduced in 2024 for DVT IDE, is now integrated with all AMIQ EDA products. It enables Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter to better explain and auto-correct linting failures in design and verification code. Verissimo also has nearly fifty new rules to provide development teams with more flexibility and more accurate code. AI Assistant helps generate description comments in Specador Documentation Generator, for example to fully document a module or entity, including each port or signal. Specador also now has the ability to generate pass/fail waveforms in the WaveDrom format for SystemVerilog assertions.

“This release is a major milestone for both our team and our users,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “DVT MCP Server brings us even more firmly into the modern AI-assisted world of chip design and verification. When combined with the increased role of AI Assistant, I am certain that users will find many new ways for our solutions to help them be more productive and produce better results.”

All the new capabilities in the AMIQ EDA product family will be on display at DVCon U.S. in Santa Clara March 2-5. AMIQ EDA is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of this event and will be available for demonstrations and discussion at Booth 204 in the exhibition hall. For more information on the conference, visit https://dvcon.org/.

Availability

All products and features listed are in the latest release of the AMIQ EDA tool set, now available for download.

About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT IDE for Eclipse and VS Code, DVT Debugger, DVT MCP Server, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit https://eda.amiq.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.