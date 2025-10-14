AMIQ EDA to Highlight Additional AI-Based Capabilities at DVCon Europe in Munich

New Product Features Also Include Integrated Waveform Viewer

MUNICH, GERMANY, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced its participation in Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition (DVCon) Europe. Technical experts will staff the exhibit booth to demonstrate new features, answer questions from both current and potential users, and arrange follow-up product evaluations.

The company’s latest product line update adds several powerful new features to enhance the productivity of chip designers and verification engineers. Many of the new capabilities expand the role of AI Assistant, which leverages any large language model (LLM) of the user’s choice to make it faster and easier to generate, modify, and understand design and verification code.

As Design and Verification Tools (DVT) Eclipse IDE and DVT IDE for Visual Studio (VS) Code compile the design and testbench, they create a database of deep project knowledge. With AI Assistant, LLMs can work with tools that access information from the DVT compilation database. An AI agent can ask for the design/verification top and hierarchy, list of compiled files, definition of one or more symbols, usage of functions or variables, symbol dependencies, and more. This improves the efficiency of working with an AI agent so that DVT can provide accurate answers much faster.

The new release also adds documentation generation capabilities using AI Assistant. In the IDE, users can preview the documentation for specific elements such as modules, classes, and functions. They can interactively adjust the comments that influence how the documentation is generated. The relevant context is automatically provided to AI Assistant in order to get accurate results. This is the first in a series of planned enhancements to extract more meaningful documentation from the source code by combining DVT's project knowledge with AI.

The DVT IDE family also now includes a tightly integrated waveform viewer. Users can view waveforms based on the values from a simulation trace file, easily adding signals and customizing their view. The integration enables additional features:

- Users can jump instantly back and forth between source code and waveform

- Signal values from any selected point in the waveform can be displayed in tooltips and other views

- Users can add signals directly from the source code editor or other views

“We’ve embraced AI and LLMs over the last year, and our users have seen the benefit of our work,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “AI may be the headline, but we also work constantly to enhance ease of use and to optimize performance and memory consumption for all our products. Each new release, including this one, provides many new features to make our users more productive.”

AMIQ EDA will exhibit in Booth 07 at DVCon Europe in Munich on October 14 from 9:15 to 9:45 am and 1:00 to 3:00 pm; and on October 15 from 9:30 to 10:00 am, 12:00 to 1:00 pm, and 3:45 to 4:15 pm. Representatives will be available to discuss and demonstrate the new release as well as all aspects of the AMIQ EDA solutions. AMIQ EDA is proud to be a Gold Sponsor for the event as well as the sponsor for the Best Paper Award, which will be presented at the closing session on October 15 at 5:45 pm. For more information on the conference, visit https://dvcon-europe.org/.

Availability

All features listed are included in the latest release of the AMIQ EDA tool set, now available for download by all users.

About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT IDE for VS Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit https://eda.amiq.com/.

