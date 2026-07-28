Business Reporter: Learning more about customer behaviour through context

How Conviva helps AI understand the complete customer journey

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO of Conviva talks about how customers expect personalised digital experiences, yet many still receive cookie-cutter interactions that fail to reflect how they actually shop. While retailers have invested heavily in AI and personalisation, most digital experiences are built on an incomplete understanding of customer behaviour, treating every shopper the same regardless of their intent. The reality is that behaviour is driven by context. The same customer may spend weeks researching a sofa, comparing products, reading reviews and returning several times before making a purchase. That very same person may reorder toothpaste from another brand in under a minute, valuing speed and convenience above all else.Traditional session-based analytics fail to capture this difference by treating each website visit as an isolated event. They overlook the research, comparisons and evolving intent that happen across multiple sessions, creating fragmented customer profiles and limiting the ability of AI systems to deliver relevant, personalised experiences. Conviva solves this challenge by providing AI agents with continuous behavioural context. Rather than seeing only the current session, agents understand how each customer typically shops with a particular brand, what they have done previously and what they are trying to achieve in the moment. This enables AI to adapt naturally, providing detailed guidance for considered purchases or streamlining repeat transactions where speed matters most.To find out more about why AI can't personalise experiences without understanding customer context, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ConvivaConviva transforms every digital interaction across apps, websites and AI agents into outcome-based intelligence that reveals how experiences truly perform and drive results. Powered by full-census client-side telemetry and a patented stateful analytics engine, Conviva continuously analyses every session and conversation to expose behavioural patterns, connect them to outcomes and surface opportunities for growth and improvement in real time. The result is a single, objective view of the digital experience from the consumer’s perspective, empowering product, marketing and engineering teams to build more adaptive, measurable and outcome-driven businesses in the agentic era.

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