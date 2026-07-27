Business Reporter: Customer experience, not price, is becoming the key differentiator

Recent survey shows that consumers are ready for AI agent-powered, proactive customer support

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, agentic CX leader Parloa shares how customer service is emerging as one of the few genuine ways for businesses to stand apart as products and their price become increasingly similar. Parloa’s Consumer Patience Index 2026 , based on a survey of 1,001 North American consumers, found that 83 per cent directly link service experience with brand loyalty. Nearly 35 per cent have switched brands after a single poor support interaction, while 44 per cent have ended a subscription immediately following a negative experience.To boost the customer experience, businesses must modify traditional service operations and workflows to not optimise solely for cost containment. Brands need to reframe their metrics around outcomes to see whether the customer’s underlying issue has been resolved, their intent fulfilled, and if value has been delivered quickly.Containment is an output, while resolution is the outcome that builds trust. Once that trust exists, service interactions can become opportunities to offer relevant upgrades and cross-sell products in ways that feel helpful rather than transactional. Customers are also increasingly open to AI and agent interactions when they achieve their intended outcome, while proactive conversations that anticipate needs can turn service into genuine value creation.The article claims AI in customer experience should therefore be viewed as foundational infrastructure, not simply another automation tool. The service channels that create the greatest competitive advantage will be those designed to connect customers with solutions, not deflect them from support.To learn more about how an AI agent management platform can lead to better service outcomes, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ParloaParloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage agentic AI solutions for premier customer experiences. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa’s advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 430 people across offices in New York, Berlin, London, San Francisco and Munich.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.