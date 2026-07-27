Business Reporter: Loyalty programmes should go deeper than transactional appeal

Creating moments that customers remember and want to return to

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, reward-solution provider TLC Worldwide talks about how loyalty is more than a transaction, and why it’s key that businesses understand what sits beneath the word. It can be habit, convenience, identity, community or something transactional, with each form shaping behaviour differently. The real test of loyalty is what survives when the rational deal stops. Discounts and incentives may encourage a purchase, but genuine loyalty is built when people continue to choose a brand because of how it makes them feel, not simply what it gives them. Often, that feeling comes from small gestures. It is the landlord who remembers your usual order and your partner’s preference, or the birthday drink offered simply because someone noticed. These moments may not fit neatly into a spreadsheet, but they create recognition, familiarity and the feeling that a person matters beyond their value as a customer.That is the space TLC Worldwide operates in. Building on the insight that loyalty cannot be bought, but the conditions for it can be created, the global engagement and rewards business helps brands build stronger relationships by combining clever engagement with rewards that arrive at the right moment and create an emotional response. Effective programmes do more than offer another discount; they create moments people remember, share and return to. TLC helps businesses move beyond transactional incentives to build engagement that earns lasting preference over time.To learn more about how to create moments that earn your business loyalty, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About TLCTLC Worldwide is a global leader in customer engagement, loyalty, and reward solutions. We help the world’s most ambitious brands drive sales, increase engagement, and build lasting customer connections through personalised, experience-led programmes.

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