Derby Barracks/ Lewd & Lascivious

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE CASE#: 26A5004198 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 07/26/2026 @ 1830 Hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 115 Seymour Drive, Derby, VT VIOLATION(S): Lewd & Lascivious Conduct ACCUSED: Michael Smith AGE: 64 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/26/2026, at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers from the Derby Barracks were advised of a suspicious incident that had occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Derby. Investigation determined Michael Smith, 64, of Charleston, VT; was seated in his vehicle in the parking lot exposing himself while committing a lewd & lascivious act. Smith was later located, placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Smith was released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Court for the above charge. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 7/27/2026 at 1230 hours COURT: Orleans Superior Court LODGED – No BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Yes



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