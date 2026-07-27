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Derby Barracks/ Lewd & Lascivious

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

  

CASE#: 26A5004198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                          

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2026 @ 1830 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 115 Seymour Drive, Derby, VT

VIOLATION(S): Lewd & Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Michael Smith

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/26/2026, at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers from the Derby Barracks were advised of a suspicious incident that had occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Derby. Investigation determined Michael Smith, 64, of Charleston, VT; was seated in his vehicle in the parking lot exposing himself while committing a lewd & lascivious act. Smith was later located, placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Smith was released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Court for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/27/2026 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED – No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 


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Derby Barracks/ Lewd & Lascivious

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