New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2 (Drugs)

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE #: 26B5003217 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter STATION: New Haven CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 7/25/2026, 1630 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart’s parking lot, Ferrisburgh VIOLATION: DUI # 2 ACCUSED: Patricia Boutin AGE: 58 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/25/2026 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers responded to a report of drug use in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Stewart’s convenience store in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Patricia Boutin (58) of New Haven, VT. While speaking with Boutin, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Boutin was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the Vergennes Police Department to complete a drug influence evaluation. Boutin was then transported to Porter Medical Center, where she provided an evidentiary blood sample. Boutin was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. VCVC(s): N COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 9/21/2026, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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