New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2 (Drugs)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 26B5003217
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/25/2026, 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart’s parking lot, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: DUI # 2
ACCUSED: Patricia Boutin
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/25/2026 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers responded to a report of drug use in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Stewart’s convenience store in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Patricia Boutin (58) of New Haven, VT. While speaking with Boutin, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Boutin was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the Vergennes Police Department to complete a drug influence evaluation. Boutin was then transported to Porter Medical Center, where she provided an evidentiary blood sample. Boutin was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
VCVC(s): N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/21/2026, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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