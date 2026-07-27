New Haven Barracks / 1st Degree Ag. Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5003232

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: NEW HAVEN BARRACKS

CONTACT #: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2026 AT 1400 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Rd, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Ag. Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: John Mackenzie

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were advised of a possible domestic disturbance with a firearm at a residence on Mountain Rd, in the Town of Monkton. Troopers' investigation revealed that Mackenzie (61) caused injuries to a household member and placed them in fear.

Mackenzie was subsequently taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing.

Mackenzie was ultimately held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility. He is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison County – Criminal Division on 07/27/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2026, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.













