Crisis Management for School-Based Incidents (AWR 148)

About this Event

Crisis Management for School-Based Incidents

Full Description

This eight-hour awareness-level course for school administrators and emergency responders will educate rural law enforcement personnel as well as school administrators and staff to effectively respond to an emergency involving a school building or an entire school system. The training will provide representatives of rural law enforcement departments with a foundation of knowledge and skills that will enable them to progressively establish a school-based emergency response plan and crisis management team through information sharing and training.

Based on federal grant requirements IDHS is required to track personnel who attend training that are funded by the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

Please select if you are funded through the EMPG grant - Select "Yes" if either partially or in whole funded.

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with RDPC to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

RDPC registration link: https://studentportal.ruraltraining.org/courses/display/420