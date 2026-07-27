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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Henderson Memorial Public Library Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Route 20 Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Athens Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize Auglaize and Mercer Counties Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Champaign East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Clinton City of Wilmington
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Trenton Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Berkshire Landing New Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fairfield Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fairfield County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin East Main Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hamilton IDEA Greater Cincinnati
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Elmwood Place Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Hancock Marion Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hardin Hale Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Harrison Harrison Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hocking Falls Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence Perry Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Downtown Newark Special Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Lorain City of Amherst
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Village of Poland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Miami County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery Montgomery County Agricultural Society
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway New Holland Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Preble Preble Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
Richland Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ross Twin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Tallmadge City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Barberton City School District
7/28/2026 TO 7/28/2026		 Performance Audit
Tuscarawas Village of Newcomerstown
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Vinton Village of Zaleski
Fiscal Analysis
1/1/2025 TO 4/30/2026		 Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration
Wayne Congress Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Plain Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

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