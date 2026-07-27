Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Henderson Memorial Public Library Association

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Route 20 Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Athens Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize Auglaize and Mercer Counties Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Champaign East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Clinton City of Wilmington

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Trenton Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Berkshire Landing New Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fairfield Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fairfield County Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin East Main Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hamilton IDEA Greater Cincinnati

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Elmwood Place Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Hancock Marion Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Hardin Hale Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Harrison Harrison Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hocking Falls Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence Perry Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Downtown Newark Special Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Lorain City of Amherst

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Mahoning Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Village of Poland

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Miami County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery Montgomery County Agricultural Society

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway New Holland Union Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Preble Preble Shawnee Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

Richland Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ross Twin Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Liberty Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Tallmadge City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Barberton City School District

7/28/2026 TO 7/28/2026 Performance Audit Tuscarawas Village of Newcomerstown

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Vinton Village of Zaleski

Fiscal Analysis

1/1/2025 TO 4/30/2026 Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration Wayne Congress Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Plain Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures

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