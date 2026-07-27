Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Henderson Memorial Public Library Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Route 20 Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|Auglaize and Mercer Counties Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|East Fork of Buck Creek Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Clinton
|City of Wilmington
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Trenton Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Berkshire Landing New Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fairfield County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|East Main Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|IDEA Greater Cincinnati
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Elmwood Place Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Marion Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hardin
|Hale Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hocking
|Falls Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|Perry Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Downtown Newark Special Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|City of Amherst
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Village of Poland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Miami County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Agricultural Society
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|New Holland Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Preble Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Richland
|Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Twin Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Tallmadge City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Barberton City School District
7/28/2026 TO 7/28/2026
|Performance Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Newcomerstown
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Vinton
|Village of Zaleski
Fiscal Analysis
1/1/2025 TO 4/30/2026
|Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration
|Wayne
|Congress Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Plain Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
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