Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Harbor Topky Memorial Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Athens County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
12/1/2024 TO 11/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Brookside Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Village of Higginsport
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Carroll
|Carroll County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Carroll County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Champaign
|Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Shaker Heights City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Greenville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Village of Delta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron
|Norwalk Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Sheffield Lake
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/1/2024 TO 11/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Meigs
|Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau
Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Glendale Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Muskingum Valley Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Village of New Paris
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Steel Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Tallmadge
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington
|Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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