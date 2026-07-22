Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,846 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Harbor Topky Memorial Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Athens Athens County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
12/1/2024 TO 11/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Brookside Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Brown Village of Higginsport
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Carroll Carroll County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Carroll County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Champaign Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Shaker Heights City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Greenville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Village of Delta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Holmes County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Norwalk Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence Lawrence County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain City of Sheffield Lake
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/1/2024 TO 11/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Meigs Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Miami Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau
Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Glendale Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Muskingum Valley Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Pickaway County General Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Village of New Paris
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Steel Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Tallmadge
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyandot Wyandot County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.