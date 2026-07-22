Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Harbor Topky Memorial Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Athens Athens County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency

12/1/2024 TO 11/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Brookside Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Brown Village of Higginsport

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Carroll Carroll County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Carroll County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Champaign Jackson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Shaker Heights City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Greenville Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Village of Delta

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes Holmes County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron Norwalk Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence Lawrence County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain City of Sheffield Lake

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium

12/1/2024 TO 11/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Buckeye Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Meigs Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Miami Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau

Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Glendale Union Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Muskingum Muskingum Valley Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Pickaway Pickaway County General Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Village of New Paris

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Steel Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Tallmadge

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Washington Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyandot Wyandot County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

