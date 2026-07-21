Former Lake County Auditor’s Office Employee Indicted Following Investigation into Forged Medical Excuses for Paid Time Off

COLUMBUS — The Lake County Grand Jury has returned a four-count indictment against a former employee of the Lake County Auditor’s Office who allegedly was paid for time off based on fraudulent medical excuses.

Colleen Insana faces felony counts of tampering with records, theft in office, theft, and forgery in Lake County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about the alleged crimes.

SIU identified 32 instances in which Insana submitted forged medical excuse documents, resulting in paid leave time of more than $5,500.

Insana was arrested and arraigned on July 17. She was released on bond pending completion of the court proceedings.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 165 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see?Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov