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Cadet Major Mueller Flies in T-6 Texan

By: AM Gina Good, CAP

Recruiting Officer, Cape Fear Composite Squadron

Cadet Major Tyler Mueller, Cadet Commander of the Cape Fear Composite Squadron, joined pilot Chris Thomas of the Warbird Thunder Airshow Team for a practice flight ahead of the Wings over Carolina Beach Air Show demonstration.

Mr. Thomas and C/Maj Mueller departed from Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in a 1942 SNJ, also known as the T-6 Texan, and flew to Carolina Beach, performing aerobatic maneuvers while providing photography opportunities for the media. Thousands gathered along the Carolina coast to enjoy the annual show.

 “It was exciting to experience the thrill of aerobatics in a historic aircraft, and I can’t wait to get in the air again soon,” Mueller said. Mueller’s passion for aviation continued in early June when he attended the Summer Seminar at the United States Air Force Academy in pursuit of his goal of attending the Air Force Academy and becoming a U.S. Air Force pilot.

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AM Gina Good, CAP

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Cadet Major Mueller Flies in T-6 Texan

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