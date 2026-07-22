High Flying Festivities

By: AM Joshua Adkins, CAP

Public Affairs Officer, Franklin Composite Squadron

Franklin County Composite Squadron, along with contributing members from Apex Cadet Squadron and Raleigh-Wake Composite Squadron, recently took part in the 6th Annual Triangle North AirFest & Car Show on June 20, 2026, at the Triangle North Executive Airport (KLHZ). As part of the festivities, professional and friendly CAP adult and cadet members staffed three display stations highlighting the Civil Air Patrol’s missions, while demonstrating core values of Excellence and Volunteer Service.

Members highlighted the Aerospace Education program in a tent including a hands-on flight simulator experience, literature, and other programs including model rocketry and a CAP remote-controlled aircraft. Other members showcased the Emergency Services mission in another tent, including their recent experience in a local search and rescue operation. They answered many questions the public had about CAP's search and rescue program as well as their own personal experiences assisting in emergency services operations.

Franklin County Composite Squadron also displayed a CAP aircraft, with mission pilots engaging the public about CAP, its aircraft and its operations. All of these displays were rounded out by recruiting staff who offered information on how to get involved with CAP, both in Franklin County and across the State.

Additionally, CAP personnel supported the host airport as Air Traffic Marshals with flight line safety. Both senior and cadet members who had completed the Aircraft Ground Handling training helped direct aircraft on the ground and maintained a presence on the flight line before, during and after the aero-acrobatics display. Despite the extreme temperatures of the day, CAP personnel executed these assignments with safe and efficient professionalism, ensuring the safety of both aircraft and the public. This widespread presence at the event, combined with the educational engagement, created a stark display of CAP’s commitment to service in the community and elicited a number of individuals’ interest in joining the Civil Air Patrol as new members.

For More Information:

AM Joshua Adkins, CAP